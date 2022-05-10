Market News

Closing Grain and Livestock Futures: May 10, 2022

Jul. corn closed at $7.75 and 1/4, up 3 and 1/4 cents

Jul. soybeans closed at $15.92 and 1/4, up 7 cents

Jul. soybean meal closed at $401.50, down $1.30

Jul. soybean oil closed at 81.04, up 130 points

Jul. wheat closed at $10.92 and 3/4, unchanged

Jun. live cattle closed at $132.40, down $1.15

Jun. lean hogs closed at $101.57, up 27 cents

May Class III milk closed at $24.66, down 11 cents

Jun. crude oil closed at $99.76, down $3.33

Jul. cotton closed at 142.94, up 1 point

Jul. rice closed at $16.91, up 6 cents

Jun. gold closed at $1,841.00, down $17.60

Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,160.74, down 84.96 points